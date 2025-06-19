Report: Liverpool prepare mega-money move to sign ‘best striker at this moment’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively exploring a world-class striker this summer, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak firmly on their radar, according to GiveMeSport.

Following their Premier League title triumph under Arne Slot, the Reds recognise a need for reinforcements upfront.

Despite the fact that they have made recent investments in players like Jeremie Frimpong as well as the Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, who are both set to arrive at Anfield this summer, they there is a need for more new players in the squad and particularly in the attacking position.

Liverpool’s attack showed cracks last term. Darwin Nunez often lacked consistency while Diogo Jota battled recurring injuries.

Liverpool ready big money move for Alexander Isak

As per the report from GiveMeSport, Liverpool are prepared to mount a British transfer record bid for Isak, potentially surpassing even their investment in German attacking midfielder Wirtz.

The Anfield hierarchy remain highly determined to land the Swedish international but only if Newcastle signal that the player is genuinely available on the market.

Fresh from agreeing a monumental deal to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, which set a new club and British record, Liverpool are now ready to go even further.

The Reds are prepared to submit a formal offer in the region of £100 million plus performance-based add-ons, with the total package likely to exceed the final fee negotiated for Wirtz.

Rather than treading cautiously in the market, the Reds are targeting world-class talents who can make an immediate impact.

Arne Slot has several attacking names on his mind

Isak, who scored 27 goals in the 2024/25 campaign and drew praise from pundits and managers alike, is viewed as the ideal centre-forward to lead Liverpool’s next era.

Football pundit Gary Neville has praised the Newcastle United attacker, calling him ‘the best striker at this moment’.

With Nunez’s future uncertain and injuries impacting other attacking options like Jota, the need for a consistent striker has become increasingly urgent at Anfield.

Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko are the other players on the shortlist at Anfield to become their new attacking signing this summer.

Report: Liverpool launch ambitious move to sign ‘relentless’ striker in swap deal