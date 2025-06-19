Rodrygo Goes player profile: Who is the Arsenal target branded the “most gifted” player at Real Madrid?

Rodrygo Goes: Player profile of the Arsenal-linked Real Madrid forward (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

We’re hearing a lot about Real Madrid wide-forward Rodrygo Goes at the moment as his future could be in some doubt this summer.

The Brazil international has been widely reported as being a target for Arsenal, so who is he, what are his attributes, and how likely does a summer move look for him?

Who is Rodrygo Goes? Background and early career

Rodrygo, whose full name is Rodrygo Silva de Goes, was born in Osasco in Sao Paulo in 2001, and was on the books at Santos by the age of ten.

After rising up Santos’ academy, Rodrygo eventually became a regular for their first-team. He signed his first professional contract in July 2017 and made his senior debut later that year.

In the end, Rodrygo scored 17 goals in 80 games for Santos before he was unsurprisingly snapped up by Real Madrid, who recognised a clear wonderkid and paid close to £40m for him, as reported by Sky Sports at the time.

Rodrygo linked up with Real Madrid in 2019 and it took him a little while to find his feet, but he scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League, making him the second youngest player to do so in the competition’s history.

Career statistics and playing style

Rodrygo was eased into the Real Madrid starting XI quite slowly, but it’s fair to say he eventually established himself as a key player for Los Blancos.

It’s only really in the season just gone that he started playing less often, leading to some uncertainty about his future at the club.

Capable of playing out wide or up front, it seems there’s major doubt about the 24-year-old fitting in to the new tactical set-up of incoming manager Xabi Alonso, according to the Independent.

His stats would surely make him tempting to Arsenal and other top clubs, though…

Rodrygo record for Real Madrid

Season Games Goals 2019/20 26 7 2020/21 33 2 2021/22 49 9 2022/23 57 19 2023/24 51 17 2024/25 52 14

Rodrygo’s profile looks like just what Arsenal are lacking right now as he provides a real threat from out wide due to his dribbling, pace, skill, and eye for goal.

There’s a flair and unpredictability there that no one else in this Arsenal squad really offers, with Jude Bellingham even previously describing Rodrygo as the most gifted player in the Madrid squad when speaking to CBS Sports…

“He’s probably the most gifted player in the squad.” Jude Bellingham praises Rodrygo and shares his thoughts on the Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr. duo ? pic.twitter.com/lzJHc0S3Jr — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

Rodrygo has also described himself as a “team player”, as per quotes via ESPN, though this was in the context of also admitting to some frustration at how he’s often been used to plug different gaps.

Clearly, this is someone who will work for the team wherever he plays, but who is also ready to be more of a main man than he has been so far.

Summer transfer window 2025

So what’s behind the Rodrygo to Arsenal links? Well, a fair few reliable sources have spoken about it now, even if it doesn’t exactly look like anything concrete is that close to happening.

Arsenal need a left winger, though, and Rodrygo looks like he could clearly be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, so what have the transfer experts been saying?

Fabrizio Romano

Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, Romano said: “Rodrygo is a player appreciated by Arsenal. There are no doubts about that.

“For sure he’s a player they like. For sure Arsenal will add an important winger this season to the squad. So Arsenal will be busy in the next weeks, the striker, the winger. So it’s going to be an important window for Arsenal. We all know that.

“Rodrygo is a player they like internally. I would say of course a great player, a top top player. But at the moment, my understanding is that Real Madrid are yet to receive any official approach, official talks, bid or whatever.”

Charles Watts

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week, Watts told us: “Rodrygo would be my pick as the new left winger, with (Nico) Williams now seemingly out of the picture.

“We know there is interest there from Arsenal, but that one does feel like something that could run deep into the window.

“It’s not yet clear whether Rodrygo will be available. The expectation is that a final decision will be taken after Real Madrid’s stay at the Club World Cup.

“So a lot depends on whether Arsenal would be willing to wait to see if a deal could even be possible for the Brazilian.”

Ben Jacobs

Posting on X earlier this week, Ben Jacobs said: “Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.”

Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.?? pic.twitter.com/dFgAKPK1vm — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Arsenal players past and present have also weighed in with their views on this potential deal.

Speaking to the Podpah Podcast, Rodrygo’s fellow Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes expressed a clear desire to see the Madrid ace join him at the Emirates Stadium.

“Rodrygo is a phenomenon, for me. He’s not at Arsenal…” he said. “If it depended on me, I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon. His name is mentioned a lot. If it was up to me, of course.”

Meanwhile, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit also named him as a signing the north Londoners need.

“I love Rodrygo as a player,” Petit told talkSPORTBET. “I love his commitment on the pitch and he can score and assist, he works hard and shows humility. I think he would bring something great to Arsenal.”

Would you like to see Arsenal invest big money on Rodrygo? Or is there another winger who’d be better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!