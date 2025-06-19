Tottenham have no chance of landing 24 G/A England star this summer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been linked with a move for West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen, but sources close to the Claret & Hugh have dismissed these claims.

Bowen had a productive season for the Hammers in 2024/25, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists for the Premier League side in all competitions.

It is not surprising to see the English star get attention from Spurs who are looking to strengthen their attack for next season.

Following their qualification to the Champions League after winning the Europa League, Spurs are ready to address the issues facing their squad and one of the key problems at the north London club is their goal scoring problem.

Tottenham have struggled with goal scoring issues

Despite having players like Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and other players, Spurs found it difficult to score goals.

As per the report though, talks between the two clubs have not taken place for the potential transfer of Bowen and Tottenham have no chance of securing the services of the England international this summer.

Despite Bowen being frequently connected with a move to North London amid Tottenham’s summer rebuild under Thomas Frank, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. West Ham have no intention of letting their star forward leave.

Equally important, his contract runs until 2030, meaning the club holds all the leverage. With no financial pressure to sell, the Hammers are confident of keeping their star player at the club.

Thomas Frank is looking to make attacking signings

For Spurs, who are seeking attacking reinforcements after a domestic campaign that failed to meet expectations, signing attacking players this summer is highly important but they would have to settle for someone else, not Bowen.

West Ham’s position looks rock solid, there’s no indication that they would consider any offers unless they are extraordinary or Bowen himself requests a move.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and he appears like a move achievable target at this stage than Bowen.

