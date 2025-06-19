Wolves set to bring fan favourite back to the club

Conor Coady with his Leicester City teammates (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wolves are reportedly looking set to strongly pursue a transfer deal to bring Conor Coady back to the club from Leicester City this summer.

The 32-year-old centre-back is due to be out of contract next summer, but has already been told he can leave Leicester in this year’s window.

And it seems Wolves are looking to move to bring Coady back to Molineux in what would surely be a popular deal for a former fan-favourite.

That’s what’s currently being reported on Coady’s future, as per Sky Sports, cited by Football Fan Cast.

Conor Coady to return to Wolves?

Leicester’s relegation surely means there’ll be plenty of changes to the squad at the King Power Stadium this summer, and it seems that’s set to give Wolves an opportunity.

The report adds that Wolves could try signing Coady on a contract worth £75,000 a week.

If they can pull it off, that could be a smart piece of business to start their summer.

Difficult transfer window ahead for Wolves?

Wolves have had a difficult start to the summer after losing Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City.

There’s also been some speculation about their manager Vitor Pereira being tempted by the vacant Benfica job.

If Wolves don’t get the right signings in soon, they could be in for a very challenging 2025/26 season.