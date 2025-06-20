‘Agreed and sealed’ – Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United deal

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United have secured the future of veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, with the 398-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2026.

The deal, now confirmed and sealed, as confirmed by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, shows how much the Red Devils value the goalkeeper’s experience.

Heaton, who rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after two decades away from the club where he began his professional career, has become an important figure behind the scenes.

Man United to keep Tom Heaton for one more year

Romano posted the update on his X account:

“Tom Heaton’s new deal at Manchester United has been agreed and sealed, done deal. It will be valid until June 2026.”

Although he has made just a handful of first-team appearances since his return, his influence within the dressing room is crucial.

While Heaton may not feature regularly on the pitch, his role as a mentor to younger goalkeepers like Altay Bayındır and Radek Vitek.

Manager Ruben Amorim is understood to appreciate Heaton’s commitment and leadership.

Ruben Amorim is set to continue his transfer business

Heaton brings valuable experience and a cool head that can help younger players adapt to the demands of one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Though fans may not see him in action often, it is still a smart move by the Red Devils who are expected to continue their summer spending spree following the arrival of Matheus Cunha.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is the club’s next target as Amorim eyes attacking additions to his team.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is being targeted by the club to replace Andre Onana at Old Trafford but it remains to be seen if they can win the race to sign the World Cup winner.

