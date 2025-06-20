Spain star has green light to join Leeds United

Alex Moreno in action for Nottingham Forest against Everton (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno is reportedly a transfer target for Leeds United this summer as he’s been given the green light to leave Villa Park.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played much first-team football at Villa for a while now, and spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

According to Football Insider, it now looks like Leeds have held some initial talks over signing Moreno, though this has not yet been confirmed by other outlets.

Moreno makes sense as a transfer target for newly-promoted Leeds, with Daniel Farke likely to be keen to bring in more players with Premier League experience.

Alex Moreno could be a smart signing for Leeds

Leeds fans might not see someone like Moreno as the most exciting signing in the world, but the Spaniard is a proven Premier League defender who could end up having a key role as the club prepare for a likely battle against relegation next season.

LUFC have just won promotion after winning the Championship, but all three promoted sides went straight back down last season.

Leeds need experienced figures like Moreno to come in and help them out ahead of what will surely be a long and challenging campaign.

Who else could Leeds sign this summer?

It remains to be seen who will be coming in at Elland Road, but one name that keeps popping is Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City outcast is a former Leeds favourite, and he spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

City will surely be selling, so Leeds could do well to pounce and bring their former player back to give them a real boost ahead of the Premier League season.