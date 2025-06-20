Mikel Arteta and Bilal El Khannouss (Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images, James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to add quality to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and with one midfielder already coming in, another could follow from closer to home.

Arsenal are in the market for a new left winger and striker, but before this, a deal for Martin Zubimendi has already been sealed. The Real Sociedad pivot will join in July, and he may not be the only midfielder to move to the Emirates this summer.

An attack-minded midfielder could also be brought in to provide competition to Martin Odegaard, who did not have his best season in 2024-25. And one of the players on Arsenal’s radar is Leicester playmaker Bilal El Khannouss.

Arsenal best-placed to sign Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss

El Khannouss will almost certainly leave Leicester following their relegation to the Championship, and according to Africafoot, Arsenal are favourites to land his signature. It’s been reported that an agreement on personal terms has already been reached with the 21-year-old’s representatives, meaning that a fee agreement is all that remains before a deal can be done.

Leicester are resigned to El Khannouss leaving this summer, and remaining in the Premier League will give him the best chance of ensuring that he is included in Morocco’s squad for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place mid-season.

El Khannouss impressed with Leicester last season, as he amassed three goals and five assists in 36 appearances. And as a squad player, he would be an excellent addition for Arsenal. It’s unlikely that his value will be too much considering the circumstances, and at 21, he has a lot of room to grow.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can close a deal for El Khannouss in the coming weeks. Other clubs, including Newcastle and Aston Villa, have shown interest, but the Premier League runners-up are favourites at this stage.