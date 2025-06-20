Barcelona on the trail of record-breaking teenager

Roony Bardghji in action for Copenhagen against Rangers (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Barcelona are not done with their signings yet, with FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji firmly in their sights.

As first reported by Gianluigi Longari for Sport Italia, it is my understanding that Barca are on the trail of Bardghji as they continue their busy summer.

Barcelona have just announced the signing of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol, and they remain one of the most active clubs on the market at the moment.

Bardghji is another talent on their radar, with the 19-year-old long attracting links with Europe’s elite since his breakthrough with Copenhagen.

What next for Roony Bardghji amid Barcelona links?

It remains to be seen how much Barcelona will push to get the deal for Bardghji done, but the interest is there, and it looks like one to watch for the weeks ahead.

The Sweden Under-21 international became Copenhagen’s youngest ever player when he first broke into the first-team at the age of 16, and he’s since then gained experience of winning titles and playing in the Champions League.

Barcelona are already pursuing a move for Nico Williams to play on the left-hand side of their front three, while Bardghji is a separate deal, as he plays on the right.

Bardghji really caught the eye in the Champions League last season when he notably scored against Manchester United.

The youngster finished well late in the game to secure a memorable 4-3 victory over the Red Devils for his club.

Bardghji finished 2023/24 with ten goals in all competitions, though he ended up playing a lot less in the following campaign due to being kept out of action with a serious knee injury.