Champions League giants emerge as surprise contenders to sign Man United star

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is expected to leave the club this summer after falling out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford last appeared for United in December before securing a loan move to Aston Villa in February.

During his stint with Villa, he scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances, rediscovering glimpses of form and regaining confidence.

Despite this resurgence, it became clear his long-term future in Manchester was limited.

Man United make decision over Marcus Rashford

The Red Devils are actively looking to offload the versatile attacker this summer but his high wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block in any permanent transfer away from the club.

The Premier League giants are now considering sending him on a season long loan next season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Inter Milan have enquired about the 27-year-old Man United star.

With Rashford’s situation at United unresolved and the player keen on returning to Champions League football, Inter Milan, who reached the Champions League final in 2024/25, are ready to provide the English attacker the opportunity to continue his career at the highest level.

The club have already invested in new attacking talent such as Matheus Cunha while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is the next target.

What next for the English attacker?

While the attacker would prefer a dream move to Barcelona, the La Liga champions are currently focusing on signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

Rashford, who failed to secure a permanent move to Aston Villa after his promising spell at Villa Park, is now unaware of his future and where he is going to play next.

With entrenched tensions at Old Trafford and renewed interest from Europe, the next few weeks will be important for his future.

A move to a European giant like Inter Milan could help the attacker to revive his career.

