“A tough one” – Chelsea warned about transfer error that could benefit Arsenal

Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin believes Kepa Arrizabalaga should be under consideration for more playing time at Stamford Bridge next season.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and did a decent job there, even if he’s previously struggled to impress when he’s started games for Chelsea.

The Blues now have a number of other ‘keepers ahead of Kepa in the pecking order, but Nevin thinks the Spanish shot-stopper is as good as any of them.

Although he admits he can’t see it happening, the pundit suggested that Enzo Maresca could do well to bring Kepa back into the Chelsea team next season.

Should Chelsea give Kepa another chance?

“The goalkeeper position is a tough one for Chelsea because what they’re looking for is youth,” Nevin told Spin Genie, as quoted by the Metro.

“But goalkeepers, like centre-backs, don’t really come into their own until they’re around 25 or 26. They are two very specific positions in that regard.”

He added: “Look who’s already on their books with Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“I think the resolution to their goalkeeping problem could already be at the club. Kepa is as good as any of the goalkeepers we have mentioned and he’s an option that I think is worth revisiting for Chelsea.

“I’m not sure if the ownership regime would think the same, but he’s there and they’re paying him.

“If he’s the best option at the club, after learning a lot of things while out on loan this season, Chelsea shouldn’t be looking all around the world for another goalkeeper.

“Kepa has got better with his feet and is a fantastic shot-stopper. While you can question his presence and it’s a challenge Chelsea face, I don’t think it’s their biggest problem.”

Kepa heading for Arsenal

Nevin surely won’t be too happy, in that case, that Chelsea instead look set to sell Kepa to Arsenal this summer.

Charles Watts has reported for CaughtOffside on the Gunners being close to signing Kepa, but he’d surely only be the backup at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta already has David Raya as a quality choice for the number one spot, and Kepa would be a fine option to have for cup matches, or if Raya picks up an injury.

It’s certainly hard to understand why Chelsea wouldn’t give Kepa another chance due to their shortage of options in that position, especially as this decision will only strengthen one of their major rivals.