Wolves reportedly look to be an option for the potential transfer of Manchester City’s veteran right-back Kyle Walker this summer.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man City, and spent the second half of last season on loan with Italian giants AC Milan.

Walker has won six Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League and numerous other major honours during his time at the Etihad Stadium, so he could add invaluable experience to this Wolves squad.

It’s been a difficult summer at Molineux so far, with Matheus Cunha leaving to join Manchester United, while Rayan Ait-Nouri was snapped up by Manchester City.

Wolves in the mix for Kyle Walker transfer, says expert

Still, it seems there could be some more positive news on the horizon, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Speaking to Molineux News, Bailey said Wolves could be an option for Walker if he chooses to sign with an English club next.

“Wolves are just aware of the situation; it’s not like they’re in talks or that anything has gone far, but I’m told he is someone they have considered,” the journalist said.

“If he wants to stay in England, Wolves might be an option for him.”

Summer of big departures from Man City?

City have also bid farewell to an important player this summer, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving at the end of his contract.

Walker looks likely to be another big name on his way out of City, while one imagines there could also be doubts about some other ageing players in the squad.

Ilkay Gundogan made a surprise return to City last summer and hasn’t performed too well, so it could be interesting to see if he’s another club legend set to depart soon.

There have also been changes as Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders have all joined Pep Guardiola’s side.