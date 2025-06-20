Everton set sights on summer move for long-serving Newcastle player

Callum Wilson is expected to be a free agent (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everton are in the market for a new striker, and they have set their sights of a possible market opportunity in their bid to strengthen David Moyes’ squad during the summer transfer window.

It’s expected that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leave Everton this summer, while loanee Armando Broja has already returned to Chelsea. That would leave Beto as the only senior striker, which means that it is a priority for another number nine to be added to Moyes’ options ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August.

Everton are aiming to be financially-savvy this summer, and they have eyed a market opportunity in the form of Callum Wilson.

Everton want to sign Callum Wilson as new striker

As reported by The Sun (via GiveMeSport), Everton are hoping to bolster their squad with the addition of Wilson, who sees his Newcastle contract expire at the end of the month. He had been in talks over an extension at St James’ Park, but for now, no agreement is forthcoming in that regard.

Wilson, who managed only 22 appearances last season due to a variety of injuries, has attracted significant interest in recent weeks, with clubs keen on picking him up as a free agent. Leeds are keen, while there have also been links with West Ham.

Wilson will have a big decision to make this summer, provided that he does leave Newcastle as expected. He looks to have chances to remain in the Premier League, and if he can remain injury-free, he would be an excellent option for Everton. For now, it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football during the 2025-26 season.