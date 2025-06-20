Expert thinks Sunderland can secure the signing of Chelsea attacker

(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s ambitious summer recruitment plans have taken a dramatic turn, with former Everton CEO Keith Wyness suggesting that the club could be in for a high-profile coup, a move for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

While the name may raise eyebrows, the report is being taken seriously by the club’s backroom team.

At 30, Sterling brings a pedigree few promoted sides can match. After starring at both City and Liverpool, his experience of competing at the top level and winning major honors would be invaluable for Sunderland.

His presence could provide a significant lift to both the dressing room and the pitch.

Sunderland backed to sign Chelsea star Raheem Sterling

Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, described Sterling’s options as limited given his situation at Chelsea and pointed to Sunderland, alongside Leeds and Burnley, as possible destinations.

He said:

“I think it’s going to be a big problem to move him on.

“I think you’re really going to be restricted, in my opinion, to the three clubs coming up – Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland. I think that’s where he might find a space.

“But again, the wages are going to have to be really heavily subsidised to get him any move at all. But I think it’s going to come to the point that that will be the case.

“It’s going to be a difficult move and I don’t know how long he’s got left on his contract yet, but still it’s going have to be Chelsea subsidising those heavily to get him out there.”

Sterling has no future at Stamford Bridge

Having spent last season on loan at Arsenal, the English attacker failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

His Chelsea career is now uncertain with the player no in the plans of manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are looking to younger options in the market for the wide attacking positions which makes it clear that Sterling has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is a player on the radar of the Blues this summer.

Lyon’s Malick Fofana is another player being chased by the Premier League giants.

Talks held: Chelsea considering £85m star, Man United were also keen on swap deal