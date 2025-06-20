Fabrizio Romano reveals major transfer domino that Liverpool could unleash “very soon”

Arne Slot and Jarell Quansah of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah should complete his move to Bayer Leverkusen “very soon”.

Once that happens, according to Romano, we could see something of a domino effect in the defenders market, with Liverpool interested in signing Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace central defender has shone in the Premier League and with the England national team in recent times, and seems ideal for Liverpool as a replacement and upgrade for Quansah.

Meanwhile, Palace could also be set to target the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s talented young centre-back Ousmane Diomande to replace Guehi, according to Romano’s X post below…

? As soon as Jarell Quansah deal is completed (very soon), Liverpool will activate centre backs options. Marc Guehi, on the shortlist for months and appreciated by Liverpool as well as more Premier League clubs. Diomandé can be his replacement at Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/exutJIMjUm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2025

Guehi would be a fine signing to strengthen this Liverpool squad, potentially giving the Reds their long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

Marc Guehi transfer looks like a no-brainer for Liverpool

On top of that, LFC have Ibrahima Konate in the final year of his contract, so there could soon be a need to replace him at Anfield.

Marca have reported on Real Madrid being keen on Konate, and if he doesn’t sign a new deal soon then we could see them swoop for the Frenchman on a free transfer.

That would be a big blow for Liverpool as Konate has performed well for the club, but in Guehi they’d be signing another of the top defensive players in the Premier League.

Liverpool could have very new-look back four

If Guehi joins Liverpool, we could see a very different back four lining up for the Reds next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has left Liverpool for Real Madrid, with Jeremie Frimpong joining from Bayer Leverkusen to replace him at right-back.

There could also be changes at left-back, with Milos Kerkez widely expected to join soon, and with Andrew Robertson’s future in doubt.

? EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate. Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon. Atléti have Robertson higher than Theo on their shortlist at LB so far. pic.twitter.com/qfMctSCYrJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2025

That could mean a back four of Frimpong, Kerkez, Van Dijk and Guehi for Liverpool, – just one player from the squad that won the Premier League title in 2024/25.

Frimpong, Kerkez and Guehi are all top talents, but it will be interesting to see how LFC cope with that many changes in one area of the pitch in such quick succession.