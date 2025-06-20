Newcastle agree personal terms to agree ‘elite’ signing

Newcastle United logo (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly made significant progress on beating Chelsea to the transfer of Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

According to reports in Brazil, the Magpies have agreed personal terms with Pedro, who has also been a top target for Chelsea this summer.

Pedro can leave Brighton in this transfer window after an impressive campaign with the Seagulls, who will likely ask for around £60m to let the Brazilian go.

Capable of playing up front or out wide, Pedro makes sense as someone who could now make the step up to playing for a bigger club.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle will have Champions League football next season, so they make sense as appealing destinations for the 23-year-old.

Joao Pedro closer to Newcastle than Chelsea

For now, it seems Pedro is closer to Newcastle than to Chelsea, according to respected Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

This could end up being a crucial signing for NUFC, who have a strong starting XI, but who could surely do with more depth next season as they prepare to juggle more competitions.

Eddie Howe has Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon as solid first choices in his attack, but Pedro could be another really useful addition.

Chelsea having a tough start to the summer

It will be a blow for Chelsea to miss out, with the west London giants already struggling in this window to bring in some of their top targets.

Pedro could have been a fine signing for CFC, who have also looked at Mike Maignan and Hugo Ekitike without much luck so far.

There’s also speculation about players leaving, with Noni Madueke linked with Arsenal and Enzo Fernandez apparently being targeted by Real Madrid.