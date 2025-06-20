Sources: Arsenal steal a march on Chelsea by offering contract to €50m star

Netherlands vs Spain (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

With Chelsea’s focus now on the Club World Cup, Arsenal have been able to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of versatile Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

The talented 19-year-old, who can play at both centre-back and left-back to a high standard, has been eyed by a number of top clubs for some time now.

Arsenal first showed an interest in Hato last summer, but the feeling then was that he would spend one more season with Ajax.

Now could be Hato’s time to leave, however, with well-connected sources in the industry informing CaughtOffside that Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign the Netherlands international.

Arsenal working to beat rivals to Jorrel Hato

Chelsea also held some initial talks over signing Hato earlier this summer, having made an approach to Ajax over the youngster, but Arsenal now seem to be further ahead with their interest.

The Blues tried to get some business done before the Club World Cup, and succeeded in bringing in Liam Delap, though they couldn’t agree a deal for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

One source told CaughtOffside: “Arsenal has initiated official discussions with Ajax and held positive talks with the Hato’s representatives. A six-year contract proposal is on the table, and the player is carefully evaluating Arsenal’s long-term project.”

Who else is interested in Jorrel Hato?

Hato makes sense as an ideal target for Chelsea as he could be an upgrade on their current options at both centre-back and left-back.

It’s less clear why Arsenal would be making him a priority, however, as they surely need to sign attacking players more urgently.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid could be other names to watch in the race for Hato’s signature.

Still, it currently seems clear that Arsenal are leading the race for the Dutch teenager’s signature.

This could perhaps be with one eye on William Saliba’s contract situation, or with Myles Lewis-Skelly perhaps being earmarked for a future role in midfield instead of left-back, with AFC in need of a replacement for Thomas Partey, who doesn’t look set to sign a new contract.