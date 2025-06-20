‘The club would consider a sale’ – Journalist drops Liverpool transfer bombshell

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks dejected (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly worried about Ibrahima Konate’s future with his current deal drawing closer to expiration.

The French defender is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield and there are no signs of the defender currently looking to sign a new deal.

While there is optimism around the club due to the new signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, there is also concern about the future of Konate who was instrumental in their success last season.

Konate’s current contract is understood to be entering its final phase, and Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement on an extension.

Liverpool have concerns about Ibrahima Konate’s future

Sources from Rousing the Kop suggest “major worries” at Anfield, as the club weighs the risk of losing a key centre-back for free.

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in a similar way, the Premier League champions are hoping to avoid another similar situation.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has provided the latest update on the future of the 26-year-old centre-back.

“Whilst Liverpool were always working on a new defender even before the decision to let Quansah leave, Konate’s situation continues to be the one black cloud over the summer recruitment plans at Anfield,” Bailey tells RTK.

“Liverpool are desperate to agree new terms with him. They love the player and the way he has progressed is everything they had wanted.”

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi side Al Hilal are interested in signing the France international defender.

“Having seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club for almost nothing, there is now a fear they could again lose a key player on a free transfer, and Real Madrid are one of the clubs who are admirers of Konate,” Bailey confirmed.

“There are major worries over Konate,” he added. “If a new deal is not agreed, I am told the club would consider a sale.”

Reds have identified a replacement of Konate

As concerns over Konate mount, Liverpool have surfaced Marc Guehi, currently at Crystal Palace, as a prime replacement candidate.

The England international has impressed on both domestic and international stages, and with his contract running until 2026, Palace may be open to negotiation for the transfer this summer.

Contract talks with Konate in the coming weeks could still keep him at Anfield, but if no agreement emerges, the club may turn its full attention to Guehi.

