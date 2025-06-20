Leeds United step up pursuit of new striker amid Premier League preparations

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have made progress in their pursuit of Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Whites are moving closer to a formal agreement for the 25-year-old Montenegrin international.

With manager Daniel Farke successfully leading Leeds back to the Premier League, preparations for the club’s return to the top flight are already well underway.

The Elland Road hierarchy has wasted no time in the transfer market this summer in identifying their targets and making a move to bring them to the club.

Leeds United are making early moves this summer

Serie A defender Jaka Bijol is edging closer to a move to Leeds this summer while the club have also started working on signing a new attacker.

Following a rejected £30 million+ bid for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, the Whites are shifting their attention towards other targets.

Despite high praise and interest in the Brazilian, Fulham’s reluctance to sell has prompted Leeds to look elsewhere.

Krstovic joined Lecce in 2023 and quickly adapted to life in Serie A. He has become an integral part of Lecce’s survival efforts in Italy’s top division.

At 25, Krstovic offers Leeds experience as well as ability to lead the attack with his physicality being one of his best attributes.

Daniel Farke has identified his attacking targets

If the Muniz deal proves unattainable, Krstovic offers an excellent Plan B, one with the upside to lead the line and the ability to link up with other attacking players.

While Premier League experience is often prized, signing a hungry, adaptable striker from a competitive league like Serie A could prove a masterstroke for the newly promoted side.

If Krstovic joins Bijol at Elland Road, it would mark a strong early statement of intent from Leeds in this.

