Liverpool are in the market for a new central defender due to the expected departure of Jarell Quansah, and their top target is believed to be prioritising a move to Anfield during this summer’s transfer window.

Quansah is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen in the coming weeks, with a deal worth in the region of €40m believed to at an advanced stage. A replacement will be needed, and in recent days, it has been revealed that Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is the player that Liverpool want.

Guehi has attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent weeks, including Newcastle and Tottenham. But he is believed to be desperate for a move to Anfield.

Marc Guehi wants to join Liverpool this summer

As reported by Football Insider, Guehi has told friends that he wants to join Liverpool this summer. The 24-year-old, who led Crystal Palace to the FA Cup last season, believes that he can do better than joining Newcastle, and this was his stance in 2024 when the Carabao Cup winners had multiple offers turned down.

Guehi is prepared to reject all other interest in order to give himself the best chance of a move to Liverpool, where he would be competing with Ibrahima Konate to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of Arne Slot’s defence.

There is no doubt that Guehi would be a top signing for Liverpool, and they could acquire him for a reduced price given that he only as 12 months remaining on his Crystal Palace contract. His stance of only wanting a move to the Premier League champions will strengthen their position, without a doubt.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out. Liverpool are currently working to finalise the arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, but once those are done, Guehi could be next on the agenda.