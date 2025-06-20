Alexander Isak is wanted by Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool have already spent big this summer, and they are hoping to splash more cash in their efforts to sign a new striker. Their dream target is Alexander Isak, and although reports have been positive in recent weeks, supporters’ hopes have now been brought crashing back down to Earth.

Recently, it has been noted that Liverpool are actively pursuing a deal to sign Isak from Newcastle. Despite spending in excess of £100m on Florian Wirtz, as well as £40m and £25m on Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong respectively, the Premier League champions are believed to be willing to spend big again on the 25-year-old, who scored 27 goals across all competitions last season.

Supporters will have loved these updates, but unfortunately for those affiliated with Liverpool, the reality is that things are not as advanced as they would have liked.

Newcastle do not expect Alexander Isak to leave in 2025

As reported by The Telegraph, Newcastle have had no contact whatsoever from Liverpool in regards to Isak. And they have maintained their stance of turning down any approach, with £150m needed to even get them to the negotiating table.

Because of this stance, Liverpool see it as very difficult to be able to sign Isak this summer. The expectation from within Anfield is that a deal will almost certainly not be able to come to fruition unless Newcastle were to relax their demands, which does not appear likely to happen.

Newcastle are well within their right to stand firm on Isak, whom they hope will be crucial for them again next season. Liverpool are still in the market for a new striker, but they may need to look elsewhere if there is a desperation to bring someone in this summer – if they can wait until 2026, they are more likely to get their dream target.