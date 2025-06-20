Liverpool move for ‘exceptional’ Premier League star after getting closer to agreement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Following their impending sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool are reportedly turning their attention to Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool are looking to sign the England international defender to strengthen their defense this summer.

It would be another move from the Reds that would make a statement and show their ambition.

They have already secured the signing of Jeremie Frimpong while Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are set to be the next players to arrive at Anfield.

Liverpool are stepping up efforts to sign Marc Guehi

Guehi, the England international, entering the final year of his Palace contract, is now firmly on Liverpool’s radar as they begin reshaping their backline under Arne Slot.

Bayer Leverkusen are close to finalising a £30–40 million move for Quansah, a transfer that would free up funds and space in the squad at Anfield.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Palace may now be more open to negotiating Guehi’s sale, rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

The Liverpool centre-back situation is tricky at the moment. Virgil van Dijk recently signed a new deal, Ibrahima Konate remains in contract limbo amid Real Madrid links, and Joe Gomez is returning from injury layoffs.

Guehi could shine at Anfield under Slot

The potential arrival of Guehi would provide the club with stability at the back and bring quality to the team.

While Van Dijk remains their number one choice, Guehi would have to compete with Konate for a place in the starting line up.

The defender bring pace, experience and leadership qualities, all of which were at display as Palace beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final last month.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate described Guehi as an ‘exceptional’ player.

