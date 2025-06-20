Sky journo confirms Liverpool seal deal to make their third summer signing

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of highly-rated left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, with sources confirming that a full agreement between both clubs has now been finalised.

The Hungarian international, who impressed during the last Premier League campaign, is now on the verge of a high-profile switch to Anfield, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Following several days of negotiations, the two clubs have reached consensus on the fee structure and contract terms. Kerkez is expected to sign a long-term deal with Liverpool.

With the final points of the agreement clarified, preparations are already underway for Kerkez’s medical.

Liverpool close to completing Milos Kerkez deal

Barring any last-minute complications, the official announcement should follow shortly after, making Liverpool’s third major addition of the summer after Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Having joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar, Kerkez quickly established himself as a regular in the Cherries’ backline.

His ability to cover ground, make overlapping runs, and contribute both defensively and offensively has made him an attractive option for several big clubs in the market.

With Andy Robertson now in his 30s and facing increasing competition and injuries, Kerkez offers Liverpool a fresh option on the left side of defense.

Arne Slot is being heavily backed this summer

Kerkez’s arrival is a statement of intent from Liverpool, who are clearly backing their manager after their success in the Premier League.

The Reds have reportedly decided to let Robertson leave the club this summer which makes signing a new left-back a priority.

Scottish left-back is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and the arrival of Kerkez at Anfield is going to push him down the pecking order, which is why a move to Atletico makes sense for him.

Jarell Quansah is another defender heading out of the club this summer with a move to Bayer Leverkusen getting closer.

