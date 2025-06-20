Liverpool star edges closer to Anfield exit after agreeing personal terms

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Jarell Quansah is expected to make a high-profile move from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The young centre-back has verbally agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga giants.

The transfer is now in its final stages, with both clubs progressing rapidly towards a permanent deal worth £30 million plus add-ons.

The defender has emerged as one of Liverpool’s most promising academy graduates in recent seasons, impressing both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Liverpool make decision over Jarell Quansah

With Liverpool undergoing significant restructuring under Slot, the club appears ready to sanction Quansah’s departure for a sizable fee, allowing the player to further his development in Germany.

Quansah is expected to compete for a starting role in central defense, especially as Leverkusen prepare for a busy season involving domestic and continental challenges.

His arrival is crucial for the German club, who have lost their star defender Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen, under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, are building for the future while simultaneously challenging for the league title.

For Liverpool, it’s a financially sound exit; for Leverkusen, it’s an investment in one of England’s most exciting young defenders.

The 22-year-old defender made only 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds last season, mostly as a substitute.

Quansah needs more playing time

Due to the presence of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the club, playing time has been highly limited for the English defender.

The move to Leverkusen would offer him an active role in the first team as well as give him the opportunity to play in another league that will help his profile as a player and elevate his game.

Along with Quansah, Andy Robertson could also bring his time to Anfield to an end this summer after increasing interest from Atletico Madrid.

Harvey Elliott is another Reds player who faces an uncertain future at the club.

