Man City make positive progress in their pursuit of Tottenham midfielder

Manchester City are making significant progress in negotiations to sign highly-rated young midfielder Dexter Oliver from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Talks between the two Premier League giants are now moving into an advanced stage as City look to continue their commitment to nurturing the next generation of elite talent.

City have also been able to make progress in signing young Liverpool starlet Kaylum Moss this summer.

It shows their intention to build the next generation of stars for the future.

While Pep Guardiola has been active in adding quality to his first team squad, the Sky Blues are also keeping an eye on talent for the future.

Man City have invested in youth this summer

City have also reached an agreement to sign talented, young Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan.

Oliver, who is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Spurs’ youth ranks, has caught the attention of scouts and coaches across England.

City are now pushing to bring him into their academy setup, where he would be developed within the club’s world-class youth infrastructure.

The club has consistently scouted and developed players capable of breaking into the first team or generating value through loan deals and eventual transfers.

Guardiola’s team have a record of developing youngsters

City have a proven track record of turning raw potential into first-team quality. The likes of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, and Oscar Bobb are examples of successful academy graduates who have made the leap to senior football under Guardiola’s guidance.

Talks are ongoing, and both clubs, City and Tottenham, are said to be engaging in positive dialogue.

Oliver could soon find himself making the short journey from North London to the Etihad Campus in pursuit of elite development and future stardom.

