Emi Martinez could leave Aston Villa this summer (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Man United look to be in the market for a new goalkeeper due to the underwhelming performances of Andre Onan over the last 12-18 months, and at this stage, their leading target for the position appears to be Emi Martinez.

Onana has struggled since moving to Old Trafford, and with significant changes expected in Ruben Amorim’s squad, he could be one of the players to move on. And if he does go, Man United want to replace him with Martinez.

Martinez, who joined Aston Villa from Arsenal back in 2020, is expected to leave this summer, and while he has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, it is more likely than he remains in Europe. And a move to Man United has every chance of happening.

Emi Martinez being strong pursued by Man United

According to Football Insider, Man United have been in regular contact with Martinez and his representatives, as they aim to agree personal terms with the 32-year-old. If they can do that, their hope is that a deal can be finalised in the coming weeks.

However, it may not be easy for Man United to convince Martinez, with another report from Football Insider stating that the World Cup winner has set his sights on a move to Atletico Madrid, where he would link up with a number of his fellow Argentines – including Diego Simeone and Julian Alvarez.

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Martinez plays out. Aston Villa are prepared to sell, but because they are under no pressure to do so, they are expected to ask for a fee in the region of £40m. This could be out of reach for Man United, unless they are able to finalise the sales needed to balance their books.