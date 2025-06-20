Marcus Rashford is expected to leave Man United this summer (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Man United are desperate to sell Marcus Rashford this summer, and they have now offered his services to another European giant.

It is no secret that Rashford does not feature in Ruben Amorim’s plans going forward. He impressed on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of last season, but for now, it has not done enough for considerable interest to be shown in his services. And this is bad news considering that Aston Villa are not expected to trigger the £40m buy clause in their agreement with their Premier League rivals.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Marcus Rashford

As such, Man United have resorted to offering him out. Barcelona have been linked in the past, but according to Defensa Central, it is now El Clasico rivals Real Madrid that have been given the option to bring the 27-year-old to La Liga.

Real Madrid are believed to be looking to sign a new striker to compete with Kylian Mbappe, and in Man United’s eyes, Rashford would be perfect for this role in Xabi Alonso’s squad. However, the report has revealed that the La Liga giants do not agree, and they currently have no intention of making a move for him.

Rashford, who registered 11 goals and eight assists over the course of the 2024-25 season, looks destined to leave Man United this summer, but similar to the case in January, it will not be easy for a deal to be done due to the demands of the Old Trafford club.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the England international is able to seal a move away – he is believed to still want Barcelona, but given that they are now targeting Nico Williams, that route is complicated.