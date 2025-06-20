Man United withdraw interest in 25-year-old ‘intelligent footballer’ in major twist

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to have withdrawn interest in Lille’s prolific striker Jonathan David, according to Corriere dello Sport.

United had initially explored a potential move. However, the Red Devils have now paused their pursuit, opting to pursue other attacking options as their summer rebuild gathers pace.

The Premier League giants are looking to revamp their attack under the guidance of manager Ruben Amorim this summer.

Having seen both their attacking options, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggle at the club, they are ready to invest in attacking players this summer.

Man United have started their transfer business

Their summer transfer business started with the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is the next target on their radar but Lille’s David, who has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world, is no more a target of the Premier League side.

David, the 25‑year‑old Canada international, boasts an impressive output with 109 goals in 232 appearances for Lille.

Yet, despite his reputation and availability, since he will leave Lille upon his contract’s expiry, United have seemingly cooled on the move.

The Canada international attacker has been described as an ‘intelligent footballer’ by manager Jesse March.

The Red Devils have been actively looking in the market for a new attacker this summer.

Ruben Amorim wants a new striker to lead his attack

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is on their radar but he reportedly favours a move to Arsenal to another club that can offer him Champions League football.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike has also caught the attention of the Man United recruitment team but they face competition from Liverpool to sign the Frenchman.

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but his wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block.

Amorim and his management team have a big decision to make this summer as they look for a new number nine to lead their attack next season.

