Manchester City vs Al Ain Live Stream – how to watch City’s next Club World Cup match

Phil Foden celebrates scoring in Manchester City's win over Wydad AC (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City fans will be eager to watch their team in action again as they prepare for another Club World Cup clash in this summer’s new tournament.

Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t have the best 2024/25 campaign, dropping down to third in the Premier League table, and losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace in a major upset at Wembley.

Still, Man City now have the chance to make amends with a win in the new-look Club World Cup this summer, with Al Ain coming up next for the Sky Blues.

Needless to say, City will be the big favourites for this one after making fairly easy work of Wydad AC with a 2-0 win in their opening match.

How to watch Manchester City vs Al Ain

The best way for fans to live stream the Club World Cup is with DAZN, who are offering a free service that includes a basic coverage of the match.

There are other bonuses such as extended highlights and replays that can only be unlocked with an upgrade to their premium service.

Still, most fans would surely be very happy with a free stream of the latest City game, with this kind of opportunity usually hard to come by during the regular season.

Can Manchester City’s new summer signings fire them to Club World Cup success?

City have Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri in through the door already this summer, meaning they’ve been able to bring them to the US for this tournament.

Guardiola’s side will already have been one of the big favourites for the competition anyway, but this is also a huge opportunity for the new additions to impress.

Cherki is a particularly exciting talent as he’s joined from Lyon, and he could add some flair to a City attack that went a little stale last season.

Reijnders is also a potentially world class midfield signing, giving City their ready-made replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who has left to join Napoli.