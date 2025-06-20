“Done + signed” – Player in London to finalise Arsenal transfer, says David Ornstein

Arsenal flag and David Ornstein (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal looks like a done deal as David Ornstein has posted on X about the Real Sociedad defensive midfielder being in London.

Zubimendi looks to have arrived in London to complete the formalities of his transfer from Sociedad to Arsenal, which Ornstein says has long been regarded as a done deal inside the Emirates Stadium.

See below for Ornstein’s post about the latest on Zubimendi, while you can also read our player profile of the Spain international here.

? Martin Zubimendi in London to meet Arsenal officials & complete formalities of transfer to Emirates Stadium. 26yo Spain international midfielder joins from Real Sociedad in deal long since regarded at #AFC as done + signed. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/rJbv5Rtxma — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 20, 2025

Ornstein posted: “Martin Zubimendi in London to meet Arsenal officials & complete formalities of transfer to Emirates Stadium. 26yo Spain international midfielder joins from Real Sociedad in deal long since regarded at #AFC as done + signed.”

Martin Zubimendi looks an important signing for Arsenal

Zubimendi’s playing style makes him an ideal replacement for the departing Jorginho at Arsenal, with the veteran Italian midfielder recently leaving for Flamengo.

There’s also the issue of Thomas Partey, who is out of contract this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting yesterday that talks over a new deal were not progressing.

See below as Romano posted on X: “Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing. No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days. Thomas would be available as free agent.”

???? Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing. No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days. Thomas would be available as free agent. pic.twitter.com/4AfD8rUjgi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2025

Zubimendi could be ideal to fill the void left by Partey and Jorginho, while last summer’s signing of Mikel Merino gives Mikel Arteta another option in that area of the pitch.

Still, some Gunners fans might be concerned about a lack of depth in that position, as there’s no guarantee Zubimendi will hit the ground running straight away in a new league.

The 26-year-old will also be under a lot of pressure to stay fit and play most games for Arsenal next season.

Arsenal need a strong transfer window

The arrival of Zubimendi is undoubtedly good news for Arsenal, though, as he looks like someone with the potential to be a Sergio Busquets or Rodri-esque figure in this AFC side.

It’s vital for the north London giants to strengthen as much as possible this summer, and attack surely has to be the next priority.

With Zubimendi almost done, fans will hope Arsenal can get a move on and sign a new striker and a winger as soon as possible.

Arsenal have finished 2nd in the Premier League for the last three seasons in a row, and smart work is needed in the transfer market to finally help them clinch top spot and bring home some major silverware.