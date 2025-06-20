Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze celebrate with England (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly increasingly concerned about Arsenal moving for Morgan Rogers, with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze eyed up as a replacement.

That’s according to a report from Steve Kay of Football Transfers, with Villa said to be aware of Arsenal’s escalating interest in Rogers this summer.

The Gunners could certainly do with an attacking midfielder to add a bit more spark to Mikel Arteta’s side, who struggled in the final third for much of last season.

Rogers, still only 22 years of age, played centrally and on both flanks over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, finishing with an impressive tally of 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Eberechi Eze could be a fine replacement for Morgan Rogers

Clearly, Villa would do well to keep hold of a talent like Rogers, but it’s easy to imagine big clubs like Arsenal might soon be ready to pay very tempting money for him.

And if the England international does move on, then Villa could do a lot worse than snapping up Eze from Palace.

The 26-year-old is one of the most underrated attacking midfield players in Europe at the moment, and is surely too good to be playing for a mid-table side like Palace.

Eberechi Eze would surely be tempted by this Aston Villa project

Eze’s fine form helped the Eagles win the FA Cup final last season, but he could well be tempted by a project like Villa.

Unai Emery has done a hugely impressive job at Villa Park, with the club only narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification for a second season in a row.

Even if Palace are also a decent side, it’s easy to imagine Eze might view Villa as a step up, and he’d slot in perfectly to the role Rogers has been playing for them, as the graphic above shows.