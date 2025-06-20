Darwin Nunez celebrates with Diogo Jota (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Napoli are proceeding with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as their top transfer target to lead the attack this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Uruguay international is Napoli’s priority target up front, and the Serie A giants would be willing to pay something in the region of €42m for him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their asking price at €50m, while Nunez is also keen to leave Anfield, with a preference for staying in Europe.

There was interest from the Saudi Pro League back in January, but Nunez never seriously considered their proposals.

Saudi teams could be involved again this summer, but for now there is little indication that Nunez would be open to moving there, with Napoli also doing their best to try to get this deal done quickly.

Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool for Napoli?

Nunez leaving Liverpool for Napoli currently looks the most likely option, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the Italian side are enthusiastic about what the 25-year-old could bring Antonio Conte’s team.

Sources close to the club describe Nunez as someone with the “international profile capable of allowing Napoli a further leap in quality”.

The former Benfica man has struggled during his time in the Premier League, but it seems there is big optimism that he could improve with a move to Serie A.

Napoli looks like a good move for Nunez

Conte could certainly be a good manager for Nunez, as he’s shown in recent times that he can improve players who’ve struggled in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku has worked well under Conte at both Napoli and Inter Milan, while Scott McTominay has also taken his game up a level since leaving Manchester United for the move to Naples last summer.

Nunez has been underwhelming at Liverpool, scoring only 40 goals in 143 appearances in total, but perhaps we can see the best of him again if he ends up joining Napoli.