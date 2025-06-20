Official: 29-year-old signs contract to bring his time at Arsenal to a sudden end

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Parma have officially appointed Carlos Cuesta as their new head coach, marking a bold new era for the Italian club.

The Serie A club confirmed the news on their official website, confirming that they have appointed Cuesta who was Mikel Arteta’s assistant manager at Arsenal.

Cuesta has signed a contract running until June 2027, with an option to extend for a further season.

Cuesta’s hiring shows both ambition and trust in youth, as the 29-year-old becomes one of the youngest head coaches in Europe’s professional leagues.

Cuesta has built a reputation as one of the most promising young tactical minds in the game.

Carlos Cuesta was highly respected at Arsenal

His ability to connect with players on both a personal and professional level was crucial for the Gunners and now in his first senior job, the young manager will be expected to bring the same qualities to the table.

His appointment at Parma is seen as a brave move from the Italian club and it also shows how much Cuesta is rated among the footballing circles.

The young manager has worked impressively at Arsenal, helping the Gunners become title contenders under the guidance of Arteta.

His time in North London has equipped him with modern ideas and a forward-thinking approach that Parma believe can transform their squad and re-establish them in the Italian football scene.

Gunners are making big changes this summer

In another possible change at the Emirates Stadium, midfielder Thomas Partey is most likely heading out of the club after his contract talks stalled with the Gunners.

The defensive midfielder is set to become a free agent after the expiry of his contract at the end of the month.

As far as incomings are concerned, the Gunners are reportedly edging closer to the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

