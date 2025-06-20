Liverpool have announced the signing of Florian Wirtz (Photo by Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and signing number two has now been made official by the Premier League champions.

Earlier in June, Liverpool announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who has been brought in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after his move to Real Madrid. And a second player from the Bundesliga side will now continue their career at Anfield.

On Friday, Liverpool made the long-awaited announcement that Florian Wirtz has joined the club from Leverkusen.

Liverpool have completed €150m signing of Florian Wirtz

As previously reported by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will pay a total of €150m for the signing of Wirtz, which makes him the club’s new record arrival. On top of this, he is pencilled in to earn a base salary of £200,000 per week, making him one of the highest earners in Arne Slot’s first team squad.

Liverpool have very high hopes for Wirtz, and that has been made clear in the finances splashed out to bring him in. Alongside Mohamed Salah, he will be the club’s primary attacking hope, but there is little doubt that there will be big pressure on him to perform in the Premier League and Champions League.

Wirtz is signing number two for Liverpool this summer, and number three is expected to follow quickly – that being Milos Kerkez. A deal has been agreed for the Bournemouth left-back, who is expected to join for a fee in the region of £40m.

And Liverpool will not be done there. They are also eyeing a move for Marc Guehi as a replacement for Jarell Quansah, who is expected to move in the direction that Wirtz came from. There is also interest in Alexander Isak, although agreeing a deal with Newcastle will be extremely difficult to accomplish.