Report: Arsenal target move for winger from Premier League rivals Chelsea

As Arsenal continue their summer recruitment drive, they have reportedly taken note of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, according to The Telegraph.

At just 23 years old, Madueke has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young attacking talents.

While no official approach has been made, the club’s recruitment team is conducting internal checks on Madueke and other wide-player targets.

The Gunners wanted to sign Athletic Club’s Nico Williams this summer who is a long term target of Mikel Arteta. However, with the Spaniard edging closer to a move to Barcelona, the North London club now have to shift their focus towards other targets.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Chelsea’s Noni Madueke

Madueke scoring seven Premier League goals for Chelsea last season and even though he lacked consistency, he showed flashes of brilliance and promise of a great future.

Chelsea have shifted their attacking priorities. Pedro Neto has been favoured on the right, pushing Madueke into occasional left-wing duties.

With Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and other offensive reinforcements under consideration, Madueke is set to fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and that has created uncertainty over his future at the club.

Madueke fits the profile of the player Arteta is looking at, a winger with explosive acceleration and technical skill.

Madueke can provide cover at wide positions for Gunners

The player is good enough to provide cover on the right-wing to Bukayo Saka as well as on the left-wing to Gabriel Martinelli.

He is going to add depth and quality to the squad which the Gunners lacked last season when their attacking players suffered injuries.

Whether the Gunners proceed to formal interest and how Maresca and co. respond could shape one of this summer’s most interesting transfer sagas considering the rivalry between the London clubs.

The Gunners have also enquired about Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

