Cristian Romero has been linked with leaving Tottenham this summer (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham are entering a new era this summer with Thomas Frank now at the helm, and for this, they are expected to retain one of their most important players: Cristian Romero.

Romero has attracted strong interest from Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, and the La Liga giants are planning to make an attempt to prise him away from Tottenham. However, it will not be easy, given that Champions League football will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium next season after their Europa League success.

Fabrizio Romano gives promising Cristian Romero update

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Romero is unlikely to leave Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

“Look, Atletico love the player, so they would love to bring Cuti Romero one day to the club. Also, Simeone is a big fan, but my understanding is that with Tottenham in Champions League, Tottenham with a new project now, with Thomas Frank, I don’t see Tottenham losing a leader like Cuti Romero this summer.

“So it’s going to be very difficult to get the player in the summer transfer window. Daniel Levy wants to keep the player at the club from what I’m hearing. Also Thomas Frank sees Romero as a crucial part of this squad from a technical point of view, but also for leadership.