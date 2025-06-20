Tottenham open talks to sign £65m Premier League attacker from London rivals

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly engaged in talks with West Ham United regarding a potential summer move for Ghanaian attacker Mohamed Kudus, according to Goal.

The discussions come as the Lilywhites look to reshape their attacking line under new boss Thomas Frank, aiming to build upon last season’s Europa League triumph and mount challenges in domestic and European competitions.

After replacing Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank, Spurs’ board is prioritising marquee signings to support the new manager and build on their success last season.

Tottenham ready to make bid for Mohamed Kudus

Spurs are reportedly preparing to make an opening bid in the region of £50 million, although that figure falls short of the £65 million valuation set by West Ham.

Kudus is a versatile, attacking player, who can play on both the wings as well as in a central role.

His technical flair would not only complement Spurs’ style but also provide depth as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

West Ham’s £65 million valuation contrasts with Spurs’ proposed £50 million offer, a disparity that could stall talks.

Spurs face competition from Premier League clubs

Competition from Chelsea and Newcastle further complicates Tottenham’s intention of signing the West Ham United star.

Tottenham must move decisively, and possibly increase their offer, to stand a genuine chance of landing the Ghanaian star this summer.

Spurs were also interested in a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, given the Frank connection, however, they have accepted that the player has made up his mind to move to Manchester United this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga is another player on the radar of the north London club who are looking to add attacking options to their squad.

