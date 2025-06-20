Revealed: Tottenham prepare €25m bid for transfer of Italian wonderkid

Giovanni Leoni in action for Parma against Lazio (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Tottenham are one of the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Parma wonderkid central defender Giovanni Leoni.

Sources with close ties to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Spurs are even considering making an opening offer in the region of €25m for the 18-year-old.

Tottenham scouts have been monitoring Leoni closely in recent times, with the talented Italian teenager making 17 appearances in Serie A in the season just gone.

A centre-back standing at 6 ft 5 in and capable of playing with both feet, Leoni looks like a player with a big future, and sources also mentioned numerous other interested clubs.

CaughtOffside were told that Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in snapping him up, while Spurs are joined by Bournemouth and Wolves as clubs keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Giovanni Leoni to seal Tottenham transfer?

Everything is still at the early stages here, but Leoni has shown himself to be a superb young talent, and there’s a lot of excitement about him in the game.

Parma are aware of the kind of prodigy they have on their hands, but there could also be some pressure for them to sell if the right offer comes in.

Although Tottenham are understood to be preparing to offer around €25m for Leoni, one source insisted Parma’s asking price would be quite a bit higher.

“Parma demanding at least €35 million,” was the message from our source, who added that he’s viewed as a “rising star” by multiple scouts and directors.

Could Leoni be lured to England?

Spurs would clearly be doing very well to snap up Leoni ahead of Italy’s biggest clubs, but one imagines he could be tempted by a move to English football.

Bournemouth might also be an attractive destination after their improvement under Andoni Iraola’s management, with the Cherries also in need of a replacement for another young central defender they signed from Serie A, Dean Huijsen, who recently left to join Real Madrid.

Leoni may well look at clubs like Tottenham and Bournemouth as good stepping stones for him before sealing an even bigger move in the near future.