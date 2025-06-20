West Ham & Juventus in contact over potential swap transfer

West Ham FC
Posted by
Daniele Rugani celebrates with his Juventus teammates
Daniele Rugani celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Juventus have reportedly been in contact over a potential swap transfer deal involving Nayef Aguerd and Daniele Rugani.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, there is a chance of Aguerd leaving West Ham this summer, and Juventus have an interest in the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Hammers could also be keen on snapping up Rugani as he’s made available, so this looks like a smart deal that could be beneficial for all parties involved.

Both players went out on loan last season, with Aguerd spending the 2024/25 campaign at Real Sociedad, while Rugani was at Ajax.

Could West Ham and Juventus agree swap deal?

Nayef Aguerd warming up for West Ham
Nayef Aguerd warming up for West Ham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Swap deals are not actually that common in football, but this looks like one that could be worth watching this summer.

It surely makes sense for Aguerd to be on his way out of West Ham after a slightly underwhelming spell at the London Stadium.

The Morocco international might well find that he’s able to improve with a move to Serie A, which is slightly less competitive and which is also known for a slower pace of the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his free-kick goal for Inter Miami at the Club World Cup
Video: Lionel Messi’s insane free-kick golazo at the Club World Cup looks even better with ref cam
Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig
Benjamin Sesko player profile: A closer look at the RB Leipzig striker who is wanted by Arsenal
Rodrygo Goes celebrates by pointing to the Real Madrid badge on his shirt
Rodrygo Goes player profile: Who is the Arsenal target branded the “most gifted” player at Real Madrid?

Rugani could also be a decent replacement for Aguerd in Graham Potter’s defence as he looks to make changes from the squad that struggled so badly last season.

It was a disappointing campaign for West Ham as they started badly and sacked Julen Lopetegui, before hiring Potter and failing to make much of an improvement.

West Ham ended up finishing in 14th place and they’re surely capable of better than that, but they’ll need a good transfer window to help them along.

More Stories Daniele Rugani nayef Aguerd

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *