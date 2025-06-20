Daniele Rugani celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Juventus have reportedly been in contact over a potential swap transfer deal involving Nayef Aguerd and Daniele Rugani.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, there is a chance of Aguerd leaving West Ham this summer, and Juventus have an interest in the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Hammers could also be keen on snapping up Rugani as he’s made available, so this looks like a smart deal that could be beneficial for all parties involved.

Both players went out on loan last season, with Aguerd spending the 2024/25 campaign at Real Sociedad, while Rugani was at Ajax.

Could West Ham and Juventus agree swap deal?

Swap deals are not actually that common in football, but this looks like one that could be worth watching this summer.

It surely makes sense for Aguerd to be on his way out of West Ham after a slightly underwhelming spell at the London Stadium.

The Morocco international might well find that he’s able to improve with a move to Serie A, which is slightly less competitive and which is also known for a slower pace of the game.

Rugani could also be a decent replacement for Aguerd in Graham Potter’s defence as he looks to make changes from the squad that struggled so badly last season.

It was a disappointing campaign for West Ham as they started badly and sacked Julen Lopetegui, before hiring Potter and failing to make much of an improvement.

West Ham ended up finishing in 14th place and they’re surely capable of better than that, but they’ll need a good transfer window to help them along.