Arsène Wenger attends the Women's Gold Medal match during the Olympic Games. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery this summer.

According to a report from TBR football, they have initiated contact to sign the 19-year-old midfielder, and they have enquired about him. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on the enquiry with an official offer to sign the player.

The midfielder was recently linked with Liverpool. Manchester City have tried to sign him in the past as well.

The PSG prospect needs a fresh start

The 19-year-old has not been a regular starter for the French outfit, and he needs to play more often. Arsenal will be able to provide him with more opportunities. He started 23 league games last season.

They need more depth in the middle of the park, and Zaire-Emery could be the ideal long-term acquisition. He can operate as a deep-lying playmaker as well as a defensive midfielder. He will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the side.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his development. They could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title next season, and they will do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need a deeper squad with more options. Mikel Arteta will need to rotate his players more often in order to keep them fresh during a long campaign. Signing the 19-year-old midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.

Warren Zaire-Emery is highly rated

The midfielder is highly rated by the former Arsenal manager and club legend Arsene Wenger.

Wenger said of Zaire-Emery in 2023: “We’re speaking of a boy gifted with super talent. He has blossomed exceptionally early. That’s why he’s been called up by Didier [Deschamps]. “To some extent, he makes me think of Kylian Mbappé in the sense that people are already unanimous on him, at an age where, in general, everyone says: ‘he’s talented, yes, but let’s see’.”

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign the player. He is not an indispensable asset for PSG, and they could be tempted to sell for the right price.