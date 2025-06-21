Aston Villa plotting move to sign ‘intelligent’ Man United midfielder

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are accelerating their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old midfielder, once regarded as one of English football’s brightest creative talents, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following injury setbacks and a dip in form.

He showed some promise towards the end of the season in the Europa League but consistency has remained his biggest issue since his move to Old Trafford.

While there is no certainty that the Red Devils would let the midfielder leave the club this summer, there is a high chance of them exploring the market to see if there are any suitors available for the English midfielder.

Aston Villa want Man United star Mason Mount

Villa, meanwhile, are hopeful that they can help the midfielder regain the former he showed at Chelsea.

Former chief scout Mick Brown, who has inside information on transfer related matters, has provided the latest update on the future of the English midfielder and discussed the possibility of him joining Aston Villa.

“United have tried to establish whether there is a market for Mason Mount,” he told Football Insider.

“Aston Villa have been spoken about and I think they could make a move.

“People remember Mason Mount at his best, that what Villa want to help him get back to and it looks like he’s back to full fitness now.

“His move to Man United hasn’t been positive by any means, but he’s still a talented player.

“Villa want to strengthen because they’ve lost Rashford and Asensio, so Mount is on their list.

“Unai Emery is a fan of his and feels he could help him to rediscover his Chelsea form.“

Villa move could help Mount next season

A move to Aston Villa could revive Mount’s career just like how Emery turned around the form of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio who both joined the club at the beginning of the year in loan moves.

With United actively looking for new signings this summer, Mount may find himself further down the pecking order.

There is no doubt about his quality but consistency remains his biggest issue.

Speaking on MUTV, former Man United player Ben Thornley said:

“He’s such an intelligent footballer. He could fit in this system… I want him to catch the eye further.”

Meanwhile, United are interested in a move for Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Report: Man United emerge as surprise contenders to sign ‘top striker’