‘World class’ player ready to join Man United despite no UCL football, could cost around £40m

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old is looking for a fresh challenge, and Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the player is open to joining the Red Devils. Manchester United will not be able to offer him Champions League football next season, but the player is still open to joining them.

It will come as a huge boost for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Asking price revealed

The cost of the transfer could rise to around £40 million. Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal done, and they could use a top-quality goalkeeper like him.

Martinez has been a key performer for club and country over the years. He helped Argentina win the World Cup and the Copa America. He will hope to win major trophies at the club level now. He has been widely recognised as a “world class” keeper in recent years.

Manchester United might have struggled in recent years, but they have formidable resources and talented players. They could bounce back strongly and fight for trophies in the coming season. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United flag
Sources: Man United star ready to reduce salary demand to secure exit this summer
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Report: Man United emerge as surprise contenders to sign ‘top striker’
Man United players
Euro giants enquire about signing Man United ‘MVP’ who could be available for transfer

Man United need Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa
Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa looks on as he walks out with teammates. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan as their first-choice goalkeeper, but he has not been able to live up to expectations. The Cameroon International has been quite underwhelming, and he needs to be replaced

He would be a major upgrade on the Manchester United goalkeeper. He has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. Having a world-class goalkeeper like him could make a big difference for the Red Devils at the back. 

More Stories Emiliano Martinez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *