Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old is looking for a fresh challenge, and Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the player is open to joining the Red Devils. Manchester United will not be able to offer him Champions League football next season, but the player is still open to joining them.

It will come as a huge boost for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Asking price revealed

The cost of the transfer could rise to around £40 million. Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal done, and they could use a top-quality goalkeeper like him.

Martinez has been a key performer for club and country over the years. He helped Argentina win the World Cup and the Copa America. He will hope to win major trophies at the club level now. He has been widely recognised as a “world class” keeper in recent years.

Manchester United might have struggled in recent years, but they have formidable resources and talented players. They could bounce back strongly and fight for trophies in the coming season. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Man United need Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan as their first-choice goalkeeper, but he has not been able to live up to expectations. The Cameroon International has been quite underwhelming, and he needs to be replaced.

He would be a major upgrade on the Manchester United goalkeeper. He has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. Having a world-class goalkeeper like him could make a big difference for the Red Devils at the back.