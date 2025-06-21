Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool move for ‘absolutely fantastic’ star is ‘very difficult’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have shown their intent and ambition in the summer transfer window.

After winning the Premier League title under the leadership of manager Arne Slot, the Reds have managed to complete the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

With the right side of their defense and their attacking midfield positions sorted for next season, the Merseyside club are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

Due to the consistent failures of Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with a move away from Anfield, the Premier League giants are exploring the market for new attacking options this summer.

Liverpool are looking for a new striker this summer

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer but it is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak who is being widely reported as the Merseyside club’s dream signing.

However, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has some bad news for the Liverpool fans who are dreaming of the possibility of Isak joining the club.

“Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available], but at the moment I don’t have this feeling,” Romano said on the Market Madness Podcast.

“The club too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal.”

Alexander Isak unlikely to join the Reds this summer

Isak fits that blueprint. At Newcastle, the Swedish striker delivered 27 goals in 42 matches, including a decisive strike against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, helping Newcastle secure Champions League qualification

Newcastle remain firm in their stance: Isak is not for sale. They’ve qualified for the Champions League, are financially stable, and view him as a crucial part to their future success.

The question is whether Liverpool will dare to press ahead with what could be one of the defining moves of the summer.

Listening to what Romano has reported, it is highly unlikely to see Isak put on the famous Red shirt of Liverpool next season but it could be one to watch in the future.

Football pundit Gary Neville praised the Newcastle United attacker by calling him ‘absolutely fantastic’.

