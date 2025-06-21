(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The transfer activity at Liverpool has caught the attention of the fans this summer.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz this summer while a move for Milos Kerkez is edging closer.

Their transfer business is not expected to end their as the Premier League champions continue to look for a new striker as well.

A number of names have been linked with a move to Anfield but at the moment, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is the most likely name to join the Merseyside club.

As far as departures are concerned, a number of players could be sold this summer by Arne Slot to make way for new signings as well as to increase his team’s transfer budget.

Liverpool are set to lose a number of their players

Defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield while players like Harvey Elliott, who have struggled to get playing time may also be shown the exit door at the club.

Elliott, one of the brightest talents to emerge from Liverpool’s youth system, has struggled to secure consistent game time.

Legendary commentator Ian Darke recently Aston Villa News how a move to Villa Park could work well for all the parties involved:

“I would say Harvey Elliott is a player with a future, he was always a big talent when he was a kid at Fulham, he was in the team when he was 15, made his debut in the League Cup.

“He has always been way ahead of the curve, he is a classic case of a youngster who has moved to such a good club in Liverpool, that it has been hard for him to play as much as he probably would have done by this stage if he had gone somewhere else a little further down the table.

“I think Villa would be a terrific move for Harvey Elliott.”

Aston Villa move could work wonders for Harvey Elliott

Unai Emery has a track record of improving the level of players who have struggled at bigger clubs in the recent past.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, who both joined the Villans on loan at the beginning of the year, revived their careers again after struggling at Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

A move to Villa could offer Elliott playing time as well as the opportunity to play with talented players like Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and others.

