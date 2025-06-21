A detailed view of the Manchester United emblem on a corner flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

The 24-year-old Italian has done quite well for Atalanta, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. They are looking at him as a potential replacement for Andre Onana.

The Italian was linked with Arsenal a few months ago.

Man United need an upgrade

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Cameroon International goalkeeper is a target for Monaco and Manchester United are now looking at replacing him. Onana has been quite underwhelming for Manchester United since joining the club, and his error-prone performances have cost his valuable points. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can replace him properly.

Carnesecchi has done well in Italy, and he has the ability to succeed in English football as well. The opportunity to join Manchester United could be quite exciting for the player. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

Contact made with Marco Carnesecchi agents

The Premier League giants have made contact with the player’s agent regarding a potential move. However, they will have to submit a lucrative offer in order to convince the Italian club.

Manchester United had a disappointing season last year, and they finished in the bottom half of the league table. They will look to bounce back strongly next year, and they need to improve the squad. They need to get rid of their underperformers and bring in players who will help them improve.

The Italian goalkeeper certainly has the ability to improve them. He is young enough to improve further, and he could sort out the Manchester United goalkeeping situation for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United have the resources to submit a tempting offer for him, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. Meanwhile, Onana needs a fresh start, and he will look to get his career back on track at Monaco if the transfer goes through.