Official approach soon: Liverpool gear up for another marquee signing

Liverpool are now making concrete strides in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with sources indicating that personal terms between the player and the club are close to being finalised.

The England international has long been admired by the Anfield hierarchy, and the club sees him as a natural addition to strengthen their backline as part of a defensive rebuild under manager Arne Slot.

Discussions between Liverpool and Guehi’s representatives have significantly accelerated in recent days, and there is growing confidence that an agreement on personal terms will soon be completed, according to Teamtalk.

Marc Guehi wants to join Liverpool

Guehi, 24, is understood to be open to the move to Anfield this summer. Even Crystal Palace may not stand in his way as the defender is about to enter the final year of his contract at the club and they want to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer.

An official approach to Crystal Palace is now imminent, with Liverpool preparing a formal offer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been credited with interest in the Palace star, but Liverpool are aiming to move first to avoid a bidding war.

His performances at Selhurst Park and for the England national team have only solidified his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most promising defenders.

Guehi would be ideal long-term replacement of Van Dijk

The centre-back helped Palace win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the final.

With Jarell Quansah heading out of the club this summer to join Bayer Leverkusen, signing Guehi makes complete sense for the Reds.

The defender would not only provide competition to Ibrahima Konate in the starting line up but could also be seen as a long term replacement of club captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a club record move and Guehi could join the German attacking midfielder at Anfield soon.

