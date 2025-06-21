(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a surprise deal to sign Tolu Arokodare, the Racing Genk striker who topped the Belgian Pro League scoring charts in the 2024/25 season.

According to a report from United in Focus, the Red Devils have added the 24-year-old Nigerian to their growing list of attacking targets in the summer transfer window.

While United have been linked with a host of high-profile forwards including Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David, they are also keeping their eyes on bargain options.

Arokodare is reportedly one of several names under consideration as a back-up or rotational option, should United fail to secure their more expensive top targets.

Man United add Tolu Arokodare to transfer shortlist

But despite being less known than some of his contemporaries, Arokodare’s numbers speak volumes.

The 6’6” forward scored 17 league goals for Genk last season, finishing as the top scorer in the Belgian top flight, and netted 23 times in all competitions.

His form has not gone unnoticed and some of the top European clubs have taken a look at him.

Tall, physical, and athletic, he offers a different dimension to current forwards like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Moreover, his relatively low transfer valuation, compared to other United target, makes him

a low risk option in the market.

Amorim is working to add more depth to the squad

If signed, he would not be expected to lead the line every week but could be developed as a useful squad player.

While fans may be hoping for marquee signings, Arokodare could be a useful squad player who if developed rightly could prove to be useful for the Red Devils.

Genk head coach Thorsten Fink lavished praise on Arokodare by calling him a ‘top striker’.

As far as United’s interest in Vlahovic is concerned, the attacker is demanding a high wage package to move to Old Trafford.

