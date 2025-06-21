Sources: Man United star ready to reduce salary demand to secure exit this summer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Real Betis are stepping up their efforts to bring Antony back to La Liga, with the Spanish side targeting a return for the Manchester United winger ahead of the 2025/26 season, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite their underwhelming financial condition, Betis remain determined to strike a deal and are exploring several options to make the move possible this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazilian winger, who joined Manchester United from Ajax, has endured a turbulent spell at Old Trafford.

Antony has struggled at Man United

With inconsistent performances and limited goal contributions over recent seasons, his future under head coach Ruben Amorim appears uncertain.

As a result, United have placed Antony on the transfer list, setting an initial asking price of €50 million. However, the Premier League giants may be willing to negotiate a reduced fee, with €35 million seen as a potential compromise.

Betis are not alone in their pursuit, as several European clubs have expressed interest in the Brazilian international. Nevertheless, the Verdiblancos are hoping to win the race by proposing loan deal.

They are looking for a deal that would include either an obligation or option to buy, while also requesting United to cover a portion of Antony’s wages.

What makes Betis’ approach particularly compelling is Antony’s own stance. The winger is said to be open to a significant salary reduction to facilitate the move and reunite with the Seville-based club.

His willingness to compromise financially could prove crucial in bridging the gap between Betis’ constraints and United’s demands.

The winger impressed during his loan spell in Spain

Antony scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances for the Spanish club.

While negotiations are expected to be complex, Betis are reportedly fully focused on landing their priority target.

If successful, Antony’s return to Spain would not only provide him with a fresh platform to revive his career but also offer Betis a much-needed injection of flair and pace on the wings.

The Brazilian helped the club reach the Conference League final during his loan spell and his performances were hugely impressive.

Along with Antony, Alejandro Garnacho is also heading out of the club but the winger wants to stay in the Premier League.

