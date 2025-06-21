Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, but they will have to break their transfer record to get the deal done.
The Cherries are seeking a package higher than the one Tottenham paid for Dominic Solanke. The North London club paid £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons for the English striker, and they will have to pay over £65 million to sign the African, as per Ben Jacobs.
The 25-year-old has been a key player for Bournemouth, and it is no surprise that they are looking to demand a premium for him. There is no doubt that he is one of the best attacking players in the league right now, but Tottenham might want to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.
Tottenham need Antoine Semenyo
They need more depth on the flanks, and the 25-year-old is capable of operating across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side. The opportunity to join a club with Champions League football will be quite exciting for the player, and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement.
Semenyo scored 13 goals and picked up seven assists last season. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact if he joins Tottenham.
The player could fancy a Tottenham move
It would be a massive opportunity for him to test himself at a high level. Tottenham players Richarlison and Son Heung-min have been linked with a move away from the club, and they will need to replace those players adequately. Signing a proven performer in the Premier League could prove to be a wise decision.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to break their club transfer record to sign the player.
what i can’t understand is why are tottenham hotspur pundits writers etc always talking about QUALITY EXPERIENCE PLAYERS but always struggle to bring them in when looking back over years of who tottenham wants to bring into this club its never the QUALITY PLAYERS but this club talks about QUALITY PLAYERS more than any other premier league clubs which do bring in QUALITY PLAYERS the hierarchy needs to put a STOP to those JOKERS writing about TOP PLAYERS COMING TO THIS CLUB trying to pull the wool over fans/supporters eyes I’ve now accepted that we should stick to mediocre players until we get this club SOLD or levi leaves because we hear this every season about bringing in QUALITY PLAYERS but it never happens maybe we need to be relegated so that fans/supporters can see the true ambition behind the whole agenda..BIG CLUB what a joke you just can’t make this up…waiting 17 years for a trophy TOP 6 BIG CLUB nearly got relegated last season…bringing in Thomas frank says a lot about Tottenham…..he doesn’t spend he works on a low budget to improve players so levi and co doesn’t have to buy QUALITY EXPERIENCE PLAYERS now it makes sense.