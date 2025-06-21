A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, but they will have to break their transfer record to get the deal done.

The Cherries are seeking a package higher than the one Tottenham paid for Dominic Solanke. The North London club paid £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons for the English striker, and they will have to pay over £65 million to sign the African, as per Ben Jacobs.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Bournemouth, and it is no surprise that they are looking to demand a premium for him. There is no doubt that he is one of the best attacking players in the league right now, but Tottenham might want to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.

Tottenham need Antoine Semenyo

They need more depth on the flanks, and the 25-year-old is capable of operating across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side. The opportunity to join a club with Champions League football will be quite exciting for the player, and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Semenyo scored 13 goals and picked up seven assists last season. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact if he joins Tottenham.

The player could fancy a Tottenham move

It would be a massive opportunity for him to test himself at a high level. Tottenham players Richarlison and Son Heung-min have been linked with a move away from the club, and they will need to replace those players adequately. Signing a proven performer in the Premier League could prove to be a wise decision.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to break their club transfer record to sign the player.