Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have brought in Thomas Frank as their new manager, and he’s already looking at Gustav Isaksen as a potential transfer target.

The former Brentford manager was keen on signing Gustav Isaksen from Lazio last summer. However, the move did not materialise. It seems that he is ready to return for the 24-year-old attacker this summer.

According to a report from La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham want to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official approach. They would require a fee of around €25-30 million in order to get the deal done.

Isaksen has been linked with Newcastle in the past. Arsenal were keen on him a few years ago as well.

Wilson Odobert replacement?

The report claims that Wilson Odobert might not be a key player for Tottenham next season, and they could look to move him on. Isaksen has been identified as a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay the asking price for the player. Convincing him to join the club is unlikely to be difficult. They are a big club, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League can be tempting for any player.

Gustav Isaksen would be a useful addition

Isaksen has the physicality and technical attributes to do well at Tottenham, and he could establish himself as an important player for the club. The fact that Frank rates him highly will also serve as major encouragement for the player if he joins the club.

He has six goals and six assists to his name this past season, and he can operate on either flank as well as in the number ten role.

Furthermore, the player is still only 24, and he could improve with coaching and experience. The reported asking price could seem like a solid investment if he manages to improve further.

Meanwhile, Olivia Holdt, Isaksen’s girlfriend, plays for Tottenham Women. That could also play a key role in convincing the player to join the club. He has previously admitted that he would love to play in the same club as his girlfriend.