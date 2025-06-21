Thomas Frank wants player he tried to sign earlier, his girlfriend has a Tottenham connection

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have brought in Thomas Frank as their new manager, and he’s already looking at Gustav Isaksen as a potential transfer target.

The former Brentford manager was keen on signing Gustav Isaksen from Lazio last summer. However, the move did not materialise. It seems that he is ready to return for the 24-year-old attacker this summer.

According to a report from La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham want to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official approach. They would require a fee of around €25-30 million in order to get the deal done.

Isaksen has been linked with Newcastle in the past. Arsenal were keen on him a few years ago as well.

Wilson Odobert replacement?

The report claims that Wilson Odobert might not be a key player for Tottenham next season, and they could look to move him on. Isaksen has been identified as a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay the asking price for the player. Convincing him to join the club is unlikely to be difficult. They are a big club, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League can be tempting for any player.

More Stories / Latest News
‘World class’ player ready to join Man United despite no UCL football, could cost around £40m
Man United flag
Sources: Man United star ready to reduce salary demand to secure exit this summer
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Report: Man United emerge as surprise contenders to sign ‘top striker’

Gustav Isaksen would be a useful addition

Gustav Isaksen of SS Lazio celebrates a victory
Gustav Isaksen of SS Lazio celebrates a victory. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Isaksen has the physicality and technical attributes to do well at Tottenham, and he could establish himself as an important player for the club. The fact that Frank rates him highly will also serve as major encouragement for the player if he joins the club.

He has six goals and six assists to his name this past season, and he can operate on either flank as well as in the number ten role.

Furthermore, the player is still only 24, and he could improve with coaching and experience. The reported asking price could seem like a solid investment if he manages to improve further.

Meanwhile, Olivia Holdt, Isaksen’s girlfriend, plays for Tottenham Women. That could also play a key role in convincing the player to join the club. He has previously admitted that he would love to play in the same club as his girlfriend. 

More Stories gustav isaksen

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *