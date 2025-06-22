Alejandro Garnacho speaks to his team mates during a Manchester United training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent weeks, and Mick Brown believes that he will stay in the Premier League.

The former Premier League scout has now revealed that the player has already spoken to his agents, and he has decided to move on. He wants to continue in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if any rival club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The 20-year-old is a young talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. The technically gifted attacker will add goals and creativity to the side. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

The Argentine is highly rated across Europe, and he could be an attractive target for most clubs. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Brown has claimed that the player has been alienated at Manchester United, and he has decided to leave.

Alejandro Garnacho wants Premier League move

Brown said to Football Insider: “There’s been a lot of talk about Garnacho and where he might end up, he’s spoken to his people, his agent, and he wants to stay in the Premier League. “But the player has been alienated and he will leave this summer, they don’t know his exact destination but he would like it to be in England. “His options are still very much open at the moment.”

Manchester United need to replace him adequately

Manchester United are already lacking in quality and depth in the wide areas, and the departure of the South American will weaken them further. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him properly. Losing a promising young player like him could prove to be a mistake in future.

If the 20-year-old manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, Manchester United will regret losing him. He has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford over the last 12 months, and it makes sense for him to move on. He will look to get his career back on track and sort out his long-term future quickly.

Garnacho scored 11 goals last season and picked up 10 assists as well.